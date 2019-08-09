French FinMin Le Maire meets with Greek leadership in Athens; Mitsotakis to visit Paris

Friday, 09 August 2019 12:43
UPD:12:47
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΚΟΛΕΣΙΔΗΣ
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday met with visiting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, ahead of the former official visit to Paris.

According to reports, given that no statements by either side were made afterwards, issues up for discussion reportedly included bilateral relations and a new growth framework being promoted by the new government.

The new Mitsotakis government has made it clear that it wants to reduce creditor-mandated primary budget surpluses that the Greek state must post on annual basis, as a percentage of GDP, until 2022 - a commitment negotiated and signed by the previous Tsipras government.

Earlier, Le Maire met with his Greek counterpart, Christos Staikouras.  

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών