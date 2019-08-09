French FinMin Le Maire meets with Greek leadership in Athens; Mitsotakis to visit Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday met with visiting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, ahead of the former official visit to Paris.

According to reports, given that no statements by either side were made afterwards, issues up for discussion reportedly included bilateral relations and a new growth framework being promoted by the new government.

The new Mitsotakis government has made it clear that it wants to reduce creditor-mandated primary budget surpluses that the Greek state must post on annual basis, as a percentage of GDP, until 2022 - a commitment negotiated and signed by the previous Tsipras government.

Earlier, Le Maire met with his Greek counterpart, Christos Staikouras.