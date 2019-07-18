Traditional Qatari wooden vessel to dock in Thessaloniki next week

Thursday, 18 July 2019 23:29
UPD:23:29
A 40-meter wooden boat, constructed as a characteristic example of Qatari maritime tradition, is set to arrive in the northern Greece metropolis of Thessaloniki next Wednesday, where it will remain until Friday.

Other stops in the Aegean include the jet-setting island of Mykonos and the main port of Piraeus, after arriving from Istanbul and Çanakkale.

A crew of 16 mans the sail-powered vessel, the "Al Mubaraki", part of a promotion for the FIFA 2022 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in the Gulf state.

The vessel will also anchor in the Ionian island of Corfu before continuing its journey up the Adriatic.

