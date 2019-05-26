Greek PM Tsipras declares snap general election after Europarliament, local govt defeat

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras late Sunday evening said he will declare snap elections for next month, in June, hours after his hard left SYRIZA party suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of center-right New Democracy (ND) party in the European Parliament and local government elections.

Η ΑΥΓΗ ΕΦΗΜΕΡΊΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΆΣ Αλ. Τσίπρας: Πρόωρη προσφυγή στις κάλπες

Tsipras appeared just before midnight in a nationally televised address to say he will "not run away from the battle", and declare snap elections immediately after the second round of municipal elections, next Sunday.