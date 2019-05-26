Greek PM Tsipras declares snap general election after Europarliament, local govt defeat

Sunday, 26 May 2019
UPD:27/05/2019 00:04
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras late Sunday evening said he will declare snap elections for next month, in June, hours after his hard left SYRIZA party suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of center-right New Democracy (ND) party in the European Parliament and local government elections.

Tsipras appeared just before midnight in a nationally televised address to say he will "not run away from the battle", and declare snap elections immediately after the second round of municipal elections, next Sunday.

