A wide-ranging naval exercise extending from north of the island of Crete to the eastern Mediterranean, code-named "Noble Dina 2019", and with the participation of vessels from Greece, the United States, Israel and Cyprus, wound up this week.

The Hellenic Navy participated with the frigate "Limnos", the missile boat "Grigoropoulos" and the submarine "Pipinos".

NATO's Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) on Crete and the Haifa anchorage took part in the exercise.