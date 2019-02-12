Tsipras govt presents Holy Synod reps plan for revisions in Church-state relations

The government on Tuesday presented a 10-page plan to implement a recent draft agreement between the state and the Church of Greece, ostensibly aimed at distancing the two side, especially in terms of Orthodox clergymen's monthly payroll.

The plan was presented to members of a committee representing the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Greece's standing Holy Synod by Education and Religious Affairs Minister Costas Gavroglou.

Revisions in Church-state relations in east Mediterranean nation, with "church" in this case referring in most all cases to the Orthodox Church of Greece, were abruptly announced last November by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos by his side.

The highlight of the plan foresees that a special fund will be established to maintain the current level of monthly salaries for clergymen, and for the current number of clergymen, but not for any future increase in their numbers.