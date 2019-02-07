Commission revises, upward, GDP forecast for Greece; 2.2% in 2019, 2.3% in 2020

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

The European Commission on Thursday revised its forecast for Greek GDP growth, pointing to a slightly higher prediction for the ongoing year, compared to its forecast last November, saying the country's economy will actually grow by 2.2 percent.

GDP growth in 2018 was estimated at 2 percent.

For next year, the Commission predicts a GDP an increase of 2.3 percent for the previously recession-battered country.

The EU's executive points to continued increases of Greek exports and a hike of private consumption, itself linked with a significant increase in employment, as accounting for the continued mini economic surge