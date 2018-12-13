Traffic accident involving migrant smuggling vehicle in N. Greece; 3 fatalities reported

A traffic accident on a northern Greece tollway resulted in the death of three individuals on Thursday, identified as irregular migrants, the latest deadly incident involving people trafficking on the specific roadway.

According to local media reports, a car carrying up to nine foreign nationals slammed into an overturned truck at the Chryssoupoli intersection on the Egnatia motorway before bursting into flames. The vehicle's driver reportedly ignored warnings on the roadway's electronic announcement boards that the highway was closed due to the accident.

Another six individuals inside the vehicle were injured.

The Egnatia tollway, which crisscrosses the breadth of northern Greece, running from the border with Turkey in the east to the port city of Igoumenitsa in the west, has repeatedly witnessed traffic accidents and fatalities related to migrant smuggling, with police chases and roadblocks not uncommon.