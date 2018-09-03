Convicted embezzler returned to prison after outcry over 'medical release'

A 39-year-old man convicted on felony embezzlement charges, and who was released due to health reasons last week after only a few years of incarceration, was returned to prison after an uproar caused judicial officials to review the medical documentation he presented as well as the overall procedure.

Aristidis Floros once ran a now defunct private electricity provider (Energa) and was convicted of illegally withholding tens of millions of euros from the state and power providers. He was freed after presenting medical documentation claiming he suffers from epileptic seizures and other psychological problems, a development that sparked yet another political firestorm between the leftist Tsipras government and the opposition and which spilled over into a "feud" between one pro-government weekly and the main opposition New Democracy (ND) party.

Floros was taken to a correctional facility in the south-central city of Halkida on Monday after he was first arrested and arraigned.

In the wake of his return to prison comes a prosecutor's investigation into the medical documentation and certificates as well as possible omissions by state officials. One physician whose signature is on a certificate has already called the document a forgery.