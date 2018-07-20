Russian site says Moscow expresses annoyance to Greek envoy

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday formally complained to Greece’s ambassador in Moscow over what the pro-Kremlin site calls “anti-Russian” statements by Athens.

The development comes after an unprecedented souring in bilateral relations between Athens and Moscow, in the wake of the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Greece earlier this month.

Conversely, a state-run news agency in Athens referred to a “friendly discussion” at the foreign ministry in Moscow.

As of Friday, the Russian side had not retaliated over the expulsions, as well as the ban on the entry of another two Russian diplomats into Greece.

In Brussels, meanwhile, the Russian envoy to the EU referred to a “provocation”, while also hinting that Athens’ action was influenced by “other countries”.

Widespread press reports, in Greece and abroad, claimed that the Greek government had collected evidence that the pair of Russians were fermenting opposition in northern Greece to the recently signed “Prespes agreement” to resolve the fYRoM “name issue”, including allegations of bribery.