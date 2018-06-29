Leaders of Greece, Germany, Spain to meet over migrant crisis on sidelines of European Council meeting

A joint meeting between the leaders of Germany, Spain and Greece will be held on the margins of the European Council in Brussels on Friday, it was announced the same day.

Alexis Tsipras, Angela Merkel and Pedro Sanchez will reportedly focus on cooperation and management of continuing migrant flows in the Mediterranean aiming to reach the EU's southern states.

In a later statement posted on his official Twitter account, the Greek prime minister said "the countries that support a European solution for the migration and refugee crisis must find a framework of cooperation between them."