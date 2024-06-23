Ρωσία: Ένοπλη επίθεση σε συναγωγή στο Ντέρμπεντ

Ένοπλοι άνοιξαν πυρ σε συναγωγή στο Ντέρμπεντ, τόπο εβραϊκής κοινότητας στην περιοχή Νταγκεστάν του Βόρειου Καυκάσου.

Από την επίθεση έπεσε νεκρός ένας αστυνομικός, σύμφωνα με πρακτορεία ειδήσεων που επικαλούνται το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών.

‼️ Terrorist attack in Russia. Footage shows shooting in Derbent, where attackers fired directly at people on the street

According to the regional Interior Ministry, two police officers were killed in the incident.

Following the shooting, the perpetrators reportedly set fire to… pic.twitter.com/Cg1BgNtCBV

