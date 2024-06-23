Logo Image

Ρωσία: Ένοπλη επίθεση σε συναγωγή στο Ντέρμπεντ

Κόσμος

Φωτ. αρχείου

Πληροφορίες για έναν νεκρό αστυνομικό

Ένοπλοι άνοιξαν πυρ σε συναγωγή στο Ντέρμπεντ, τόπο εβραϊκής κοινότητας στην περιοχή Νταγκεστάν του Βόρειου Καυκάσου.

Από την επίθεση έπεσε νεκρός ένας αστυνομικός, σύμφωνα με πρακτορεία ειδήσεων που επικαλούνται το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών.


Σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα, πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν και σε ένα αστυνομικό τμήμα.

Πηγές: ΑΜΠΕ, Reuters

