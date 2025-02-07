CapsuleT’s 7th Acceleration Cycle Concluded – The standout startups

Three companies were awarded in the 7th CapsuleT Acceleration Cycle, according to the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

The 3 startups that stood out were Algomo, SmartInn.ai and Wastecloud. Specifically, 1st place and the cash prize of 10,000 euros was won by Algomo, 2nd place was won by SmartInn.ai, receiving the amount of 5,000 euros, and finally, 3rd place of 3,000 euros was won by the Wastecloud team. However, the prizes of the three winning teams, a kind donation of The People’s Trust, are not limited to cash, but include the provision of consultation and development services with special prices.

According to Alexandros Vassilikos, president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, “the tourism industry needs technology and I am very happy that we are managing to connect it with the youthful eye.”

Focusing on CapsuleT’s activities, he noted that “a very serious job is being done, with 312 startup founders, whom you have helped in one way or another, with over 3,200 hours of mentoring, with many pivots, 13 presentations at local associations, participation in exhibitions, 135 panels, domestic and foreign exhibitions. I am very happy that we are managing to respond to tourism’s need for technological upgrade and development.”