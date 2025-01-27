METLEN invests in new RES Projects in Italy

METLEN Energy & Metals further expands its presence in Italy by securing 67.9 million euros in financing for the construction of 71.5 MW through five large-scale solar parks. These projects will be located in strategically important regions, including Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Campania, and Puglia, with completion expected within 2025.

These projects are estimated to produce approximately 135 GWh of clean energy annually, meeting the energy needs of over 55,000 Italian households and preventing the emission of 65,000 tons of CO2 per year.

METLEN’s wider development strategy

This initiative is part of METLEN’s broader development strategy, which aims to deploy over 1.6 to 1.7 GW of solar energy and 300 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2027, positioning the company as one of the largest independent power producers in the region.

The financing for these projects was secured through Piraeus, marking a significant milestone for METLEN’s operations in Italy and strengthening its strategic commitment to the country’s energy transition.

Currently, METLEN is active in various regions across Italy, including Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, Campania, Veneto, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, and Abruzzo. The company boasts a portfolio of 180 projects totaling 3.59 GW slated for development over the next four years.