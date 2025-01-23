Alexandratos-“The Greeks”: Shipping is not about one person, but about everyone working together

The Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, in collaboration with all organizations, will support creative extroversion, the new president of the Chamber, George Alexandratos, said during the presentation of the album “The GREEKS. Masters of the seas sharing their life story.”

He said that Greek shipping has made history and elected the first female president of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Travlou, who has achieved her goal. He also added that shipping is not about one person, but about everyone working together.

“Many members of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association have contributed to the sector and all associations meet their goals,” Alexandratos stated.