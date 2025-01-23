Travlou-“The Greeks”: Greek shipping’s competitive advantage is its people

The president of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Travlou, expressed her pleasure for attending the presentation of the album entitled “The GREEKS.

Masters of the seas sharing their life story” at the Eugenides Foundation, emphasizing that “Naftemporiki” is a newspaper that accurately and promptly covers all aspects of the shipping sector.

She mentioned that she is often asked about the competitive advantage of Greek shipping and what differentiates it from other countries.

“It is the people,” she emphasized, adding “it is a way of life, this is the competitive advantage that makes Greek shipping a pioneer and a leader.”