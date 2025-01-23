Logo Image

Travlou-“The Greeks”: Greek shipping’s competitive advantage is its people

English

Travlou-“The Greeks”: Greek shipping’s competitive advantage is its people

She mentioned that she is often asked about the competitive advantage of Greek shipping and what differentiates it from other countries.

The president of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, Melina Travlou, expressed her pleasure for attending the presentation of the album entitled “The GREEKS.

Masters of the seas sharing their life story” at the Eugenides Foundation, emphasizing that “Naftemporiki” is a newspaper that accurately and promptly covers all aspects of the shipping sector.

She mentioned that she is often asked about the competitive advantage of Greek shipping and what differentiates it from other countries.

“It is the people,” she emphasized, adding “it is a way of life, this is the competitive advantage that makes Greek shipping a pioneer and a leader.”

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube