PPA receives two more awards

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) received the True Leader and ESG Leading Award Company.

The “True Leaders” business award, which is held through ICAP CRIP, the leading group of companies in the credit risk and credit rating solutions market, rewards companies that have managed to stand out in the Greek market, based on objective criteria. PPA received the “True Leaders” title again this year, as it was included in the 500 companies with the highest profitability (EBITDA) for 2023 with a large number of employees and is ranked top in the port sector.

The “ESG Leading Award Company of the Year” is organized by Naftemporiki, with the aim of highlighting the importance of responsible entrepreneurship and sustainable businesses and recognizing the work of those companies that are committed to and shape their business strategy, taking into account ESG criteria and sustainable development.

The CEO of the company, Su Xudong, expressed the satisfaction of the management for these two important awards that the Piraeus Port Authority S.A. received for another year, noting that it is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out. The strategy implemented aims at the development and modernization of Piraeus across the entire spectrum of port activities and at the same time is focused on sustainability and especially on ESG criteria, making Piraeus Port Authority S.A. a leading company for another year.