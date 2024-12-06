Port of Piraeus: PPA ready to deal with potential pollution

A preparedness exercise for responding to a marine and land pollution incident was implemented by Piraeus Port Authority S.A., within the central facilities of the port of Piraeus and specifically at the Cruise Terminal.

The main purpose of the exercise was to update knowledge and acquire specialized experience of both Piraeus Port Authority staff and port users, for the effective activation and implementation of the Marine and Land Pollution Response Plan.

In addition, during the exercise, there was a presentation of the equipment used when responding to pollution incidents.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Piraeus Port Authority S.A.’s specialized contractor for the implementation of the “Antipollution ANE” Plan, in the presence of the competent port authority.

According to PPA S.A., the protection and adoption of preventive measures for the environment is an important part of the strategy, on which the company is based and faithfully implements for the further development and modernization of the port of Piraeus. In this context, it promotes a number of environmental projects and initiatives to prevent environmental incidents.

The CEO of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, thanked the staff for the successful completion of the exercise and pointed out that systematic preparation is the key element for the effective response to potential emergencies, as they create the necessary conditions for readiness and appropriate response each time.

Su Xudong also emphasized that the port of Piraeus is being developed exclusively in terms of sustainability and environmental protection, given that the ultimate goal is to become a modern and competitive green port model.

After the end of the exercise, a special evaluation report is prepared, which records the results, as well as any points for improvement to achieve an optimal level of operational readiness.