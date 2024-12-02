38 Greek listed companies in London – The importance of the Morgan Stanley -ATHEX conference

The 3rd Morgan Stanley and Athens Stock Exchange Greek Investment Conference is being held in London on December 2 and 3, with the participation of 38 listed large and mid-cap companies.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will open the conference and participate in a closed roundtable discussion with institutional investors, followed by a discussion with Morgan Stanley representatives.

The investors in Athens are awaiting the prime minister’s official position when asked about the rumors that have circulated in Athens’ stock exchange offices about possible taxation of banks’ profits, a fact that seems to be denied by sources close to the prime minister.

The prime minister will be accompanied in London by the head of his Economic Office, Alexis Patellis, who will also participate in a discussion with Morgan Stanley analysts. Within the framework of the two-day conference, three thematic panel discussions will also be held that will focus on Greek banks, the energy sector and the Athens Stock Exchange.

Energy and green transition in focus

The Greek government is placing great emphasis on developing policies that are pro-investment and an environment that will be attractive to strong international capital. The government’s aim is to restructure and strengthen the domestic stock market in order to support and develop businesses through the smooth flow of capital.

Foreign funds are expected to show particular interest in energy companies, especially with regard to the country’s transition to a lower-emissions mix.

Greece has relied on lignite for decades, while the transition has been implemented over the last two decades, through a mix of natural gas, wind farms and photovoltaics.

Greek companies that will be present

The meetings with international institutional investors that will be held during the two days of the Roadshow (one-to-one & group meetings) will be attended by high-ranking executives from the following listed companies: IPTO, Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, EXAE, Athens International Airport, EYDAP, AustriaCard, Autohellas, Avax, Bank of Cyprus, Cenergy Holdings, Coca Cola HBC, Ellaktor, Eurobank, Fourlis, GEK Terna, Terna Energy, OPAP, OTE, Helleniq Energy, Intrakat, Intralot, KRI KRI, Lamda Development, METLEN, Motor Oil, National Bank, Optima bank, Piraeus Bank, Piraeus Port Authority, Profile, PPC, Sarantis, Titan, Trade Estates, Viohalco, ElvalHalcor and Noval Properties.

The HELEX event in London is an institution that began in 2006. The biggest names in institutional companies worldwide are expected to participate. These include BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Management & Research, Goldman Sachs, GSO, Hamblin Watsa Investments Council, Invesco, JP Morgan, One Investments, Schroders, Soros Fund Management, Stewart Investors, Trowe Price, TT International and Wellington.

The leading international funds will request information on the course of reforms (especially in the judicial system), as well as on the progress of investments within the framework of the Recovery Fund.