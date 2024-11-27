Onex Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary

Onex Group celebrated its 20-year journey as well as its five-year presence in Greece’s shipbuilding industry.

From a turnover of 130,000 euros in 2004 to 170 million euros in 2024.

Its CEO Panos Xenokostas wanted to do something that would put people at the center and have efficiency at its core. ONEX today can be proud of having accomplished everything it undertook, even the “impossible”, as many people considered, project of reviving the Greek shipbuilding industry.

A group that managed to implement the largest rescue and revival of the shipbuilding industry in modern Europe, within a period of just five years, while recording a historical milestone, as the first Group worldwide to secure financing from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

In its first year of operation, Xenokostas explained, the Group’s turnover amounted to 130,000 euros. Twenty years later, according to the 2024 report, it has skyrocketed to 168,000,000 euros.

Xenokostas awarded the company’s oldest employees, recognizing and honoring everyone’s contribution to the successful course of the organization.

After 20 years of active presence in the Greek market, the ONEX Group currently has, directly and indirectly, more than 3,700 employees.