New tools to combat tax evasion in 2025

The important reforms that have been implemented to modernize the tax administration, as well as the new tools that will be put into operation in 2025 to further improve citizen service and tackle tax evasion, were presented at a special event at the Zappeion Mansion, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The reforms were presented by the Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis, the Deputy Minister of Finance Christos Dimas and the Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Giorgos Pitsilis.

More specifically, they announced:

-The electronic services and applications developed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue have reduced visits to tax offices by 90%. Applications such as myDATA, myProperty, myAppodixi, myCAR, and myAADEapp have significantly upgraded the level of service by processing hundreds of thousands of electronic transactions daily. For example, 11 billion invoices and receipts have been issued through myDATA and 3.7 million transactions for vehicle certifications and immobilizations have been carried out through myCAR.

-The reforms in tax administration that simplify the daily lives of citizens and businesses, such as the new tax return submission system, pre-filled returns for employees and retirees, etc.

-430,000 connections of POS systems and cash registers of businesses were completed in just a few months. The project contributed to an 11.2% increase in VAT revenues in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

-In 2025, the launch or expansion of significant digital tools such as the digital customer registry, the digital delivery note, electronic invoicing and the universal application of myDATA for businesses is expected.

-The new unified call center for tax issues is now operational.

-The results in the fight against tax evasion are directly linked to the digital modernization of the tax system. It is noteworthy that for 2024, the additional tax revenues due to the reduction of tax evasion are estimated to amount to 1.8 billion euros. The total surplus in tax revenues is expected to reach 3.7 billion euros.

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stated: “The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proceeded with significant changes for the modernization of the tax administration as well as important steps towards tax justice. The more we digitize the tax administration, the better we serve the citizens and strengthen tax and social justice. As we adopt modern tax policies, we can ultimately enhance social policy or even reduce taxation for all citizens who pay their taxes regularly. Especially in the area of combating tax evasion, never before in the modern economic history of the country have we had such a well-structured policy and such tangible results.”