Systemic banks’ heads express optimism οver credit expansion and investments

The heads of systemic banks who participated in the discussion on “The new era for Greek banks”, which was organized by the Bloomberg news agency, were particularly optimistic about the course of the domestic sector.

Among the critical questions that the four CEOs received, particular emphasis was placed on two points of their strategy for the coming years: credit expansion and the management of the excess liquidity that they have accumulated as a result of their high profitability in recent years.

Regarding lending, Eurobank CEO, Fokion Karavias, estimated that there will be strong credit expansion this year, which is expected to continue in 2025 and 2026. He predicted that Energy will stand out in this sector and stressed that Greece is a pioneer in the European Union in financing renewable energy sources. “The energy sector, for example, is one of the sectors that attract the majority of investment in Greece. And this is one of Europe’s priorities regarding the new regulatory framework in August. To a large extent, this is due to the impetus provided by Greek banks to the market,” he said.

“We are in a position to finance the economy more successfully,” Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said, explaining that Piraeus achieved a 10% (or 3 billion euros) growth in its serviced portfolio and estimated that the momentum will continue over the next two years. “We can do more in mortgage loans and Piraeus Bank will soon present some innovative ideas that will boost mortgage credit,” the head of Piraeus said, pointing out that mortgage loans are what is still missing from the credit expansion equation and if they are also mobilized, we will see more than a double-digit credit expansion rate.

On the same subject, the head of National Bank, Pavlos Mylonas, predicted very strong credit expansion, about 10%, in business loans, noting that disbursements in recent years have amounted to 24 billion euros. In the last 2-3 years, there has also been demand for consumer loans, he noted, however, due to higher repayments, there is a lag in this particular category of retail credit. Alpha Bank CEO Vasilios Psaltis that business loans have increased by 67% compared to 2018, explaining that net credit expansion in this sector amounts to approximately 9 billion euros. Alpha Bank has played a leading role in financing some of the most important Foreign Direct Investments in the sectors of airports, Renewable Energy Sources and Infrastructure, Psaltis stressed.

Domestic systemic banks appear open to investments abroad, with the four CEOs admitting that they are looking for opportunities for investments abroad.