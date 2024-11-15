TIF-HELEXPO: Memorandum of cooperation with Hermes Expo International

TIF-HELEXPO signed a memorandum of cooperation with the organization Hermes Expo International as part of the strategy for international networking and expanding the extroversion of Greek businesses.

The memorandum was signed at the premises of TIF-HELEXPO by the president of TIF-HELEXPO, Tasos Tzikas, the CEO of TIF-HELEXPO, Dr Kyriakos Pozrikidis, and the CEO of Hermes Expo International, Pavlos Kotrotsios. The memorandum concerns the exchange of know-how, the organization of business missions, the participation in exhibitions, the attraction of exhibitors on both sides and, in general, the mutually beneficial cooperation of the two parties.

“The Memorandum upgrades the relationship between the two entities, which have cooperated in the past, as it gives the possibility for both sides to organize trade and business missions, which will participate in exhibitions in Greece and in the USA,” according to the announcement.

In this context, Greek businesses, through the cooperation of TIF-HELEXPO and Hermes Expo International, are expected to participate on June 25 in a Networking Business Expo, which will take place in New Jersey, USA. In this event, targeted B2B meetings with US companies will be held. Accordingly, a business delegation of US and Greek-US companies will be prepared in order to take part in the 89th TIF in September 2025.