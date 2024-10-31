Aktor to finance investments with its 200-million-euro share capital increase

Aktor will use the 200 million euros of its share capital increase, which is estimated to be completed by the end of January 2025, for the financing of part of the investments totaling 2 billion euros and the strengthening of its working capital.

The president and managing director of Aktor, Alexandros Exarchou, appeared confident of the success of the capital increase, with preemptive rights in favor of existing shareholders, and with a price per share of 4.6 euros.

It is noted that the shareholders of Intrakat, now Aktor, with a percentage of participation in its share capital of more than 5% (Winex Investments, Blue Silk (CY), Castellano Properties and Intracom Holdings) own a total of 74.6%.

Strong prospects

The head of Aktor thoroughly analyzed the reasons for investors to participate in the increase, referring to the prospects of the sectors on which the Group will focus.

Exarchou stressed the strong prospects of the construction industry in Greece, as projects worth 7 billion are expected to be announced in 2025 and concessions and PPPs worth 35 million euros until 2030. At the same time, large investments are expected in the energy sector in the coming years amid a de-escalation of interest rates and positive growth rates of the Greek economy.

“The Greek economy is doing well and it is estimated that there will be political stability for a reasonable period of time. If something changes, we will adapt accordingly and take our measures,” he noted.

Diversification of revenue sources

He also referred to the importance of diversifying the Group’s sources of income. As he said, the goal is to reduce the construction sector’s contribution to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation) from 95% today to 42% by 2030, with RES increasing its share to 30%, real estate to 13%, holdings at 9% and facilities management at 6%.

Based on the above, Exarchou said that the Group will be able to pay a dividend in 2026 for the year 2025.

Real estate sector

He also left open the possibility that the real estate company of Aktor could at some point turn into a Real Estate Investment Corporation. This issue will be addressed in the future.