Ktenas: 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference puts its stamp on the public debate on Greece’s production model

The 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference opened its doors on Wednesday with a greeting by general manager Spyros Ktenas.

After welcoming the participants to the conference organized by the European newspaper of the year which completes 100 years of credible information this year, Mr. Ktenas emphasized that the conference’s ambition is to put its stamp on the public debate about the country’s productive model.

He noted that it is a pleasant moment that this conference takes place two days after the announcements of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leadership of the Development Ministry on productive reconstruction.

Mr. Ktenas made a special mention of the anniversary edition entitled “100 YEARS OF ECONOMIC HISTORY” which will be presented in the context of the conference by Michalis Psalidopoulos, Emeritus Professor of the Department of Economics, Chief Consultant and Chair of the Advisory Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity.