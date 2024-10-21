BoG: Arrivals up, travel receipts down in August

Tourism revenues fell in August 2024 compared to the same month last year, although a significant increase in the number of visitors was recorded, according to data from the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Compared to August 2023, non-resident traveler arrivals increased by 6.6%, while related receipts decreased by 1.8%.

Balance of payments

According to BoG data, in August 2024, the current account surplus increased compared to the corresponding month in 2023, due to the improvement in the goods balance and, to a lesser extent, the services balance, which was partially offset by the deterioration of primary and secondary income balances.

In January-August 2024, the current account deficit widened compared to the same period in 2023, due to a deterioration in the goods balance and, to a lesser extent, the primary income balance, which was partially offset by an improvement mainly in the secondary income, as well as the balance of services.

Current Account Balance

In August 2024, the current account surplus increased by 39.4 million euros compared to the corresponding month of 2023 and stood at 651.3 million euros. The deficit in the balance of goods narrowed, due to a greater decrease in imports than in exports.