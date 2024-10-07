Cenergy Holdings’ strong financial footprint

Cenergy Holdings has succeeded in consolidating its position as a leading player in the energy sector internationally by investing in innovative technologies and steadily expanding its activity globally.

The company has added Hellenic Cables and Corinth Pipeworks in its portfolio and has seen impressive growth, with its turnover up more than 50% in two years (from 2021). The previous year’s turnover amounted to 1.63 billion euros, its operating profit (a-EBITDA) to 213.8 million euros, while the current backlog of orders exceeds 3.38 billion euros. Today it has 5 production units in 3 countries (Greece, Romania, Bulgaria). Its workforce exceeds 3,400 employees.

The development strategy is based on the main pillars of the energy transition, i.e. the continuous electrification of the economy, hydrogen as the new “clean” gas fuel, the capture and storage of carbon dioxide as part of the measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also the use of natural gas as a transitional fuel of this transition.

The 5 production units in 3 countries of SE Europe produce products of high added value and make them available in specialized applications of the energy sector in over 70 countries.

Increasing export activity

Cenergy Holdings has significant export activity, having completed projects in more than 70 countries. The percentage of exports stood at 69%, with sales outside Europe accounting for 25% of total turnover.

European markets (excluding Greece) account for 44% of the total turnover, while Greece, although still an important market, shows a corresponding decrease in the percentage to 31% based on sales from 2021 to the first half of 2024. This decrease reflects Cenergy Holdings’ continued international penetration and successful extroversion strategy.