Laskaridis: Joint venture with a Chinese giant

The companies of the Panos Laskaridis group “Laskaridis Shipping” and “Lavinia Corporation” are launching a particularly dynamic and promising collaboration.

The group entered into an agreement with China’s Liaoyu Group to form a joint venture, under the name “Fresh Cool Logistical Services.”

According to the announcement by the P. Laskaridis Group, the newly established company will be active in the transport of krill (a type of arctic shrimp) and other kinds of fish. The group will take advantage of Liaoyu Group’s know-how and experience in managing cargo ships, which specializes in fisheries and food processing.

As part of the joint venture, an order will be placed for the construction of two reefer ships, each of which will have a capacity of 11,000 tons. The ships will carry Liaoyu Group’s goods but will also serve the transportation needs of Lavinia Corporation. In addition, Fresh Cool Logistical Services will retain an option to build two more ships of the same specification.