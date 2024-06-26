Plaisio enhancing its network

Plaisio continues to strengthen its network, renovating its stores throughout the territory and at the same time boosting their product range. According to the company, the fully renovated stores now amount to 18, with the transformation of the network throughout Greece continuing dynamically. For 2024, Plaisio emphasized that it will continue not only the reformation of the existing network but also its expansion to new regions and cities.

In particular, the Syntagma, Kallithea and Efkarpia stores of the well-known chain acquired a new look, incorporating parts of household appliances following the redesign of three stores (Kifisia, Magoula and Thessaloniki-Venizelou).

The goal, as underlined by the company, is to acquire a progressively enhanced network, improving the shopping experience and giving new options to consumers, by integrating home appliances departments. More specifically, the Syntagma store acquires a brand new household appliances department on the second and third floors, now serving more needs of its visitors. Accordingly, the Kallithea store sells small household appliances and air conditioning products, while the Efkarpia store acquires a large display of household appliances covering an area of 450 sq.m. The company now has more than 33,000 codes to cover every consumer need in technology and household appliances.