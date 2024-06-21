PPA among Greece’s most sustainable companies

Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) was included for the third consecutive year among the most sustainable companies in Greece based on the evaluation of QualityNet Foundation.

PPA is distinguished for its performance in the three pillars of ESG, for the environment, society and corporate governance .

According to PPA SA, the faithful observance of rules and standards regarding the ESG triptych is not a procedural obligation, but is a part and guide of the strategic development and modernization of the port of Piraeus.

The company has taken the appropriate measures and the necessary decisions for the protection of the environment, the reduction of the effects of climate change and the energy transition.

It also implements an integrated program of actions and initiatives whose main objective is to support and enhance society, while it is itself an inclusive company that respects and takes care of all its human resources and at the same time operates in terms of transparency, seeking the proper and correct exercise of administration.

The managing director of PPA SA, Su Xudong, expressed his absolute satisfaction that the company’s decisions and course of action for the sustainable development of the port of Piraeus have been recognized for another year and are therefore in the right direction. As he pointed out, the promotion of PPA S.A. for the third consecutive year among the most sustainable companies in the country proves that for the company the protection and care of the environment, the support of society and good governance are not occasional, but are a main pursuit on the basis of which the strategy and the program of the development and continuous upgrading of the port are now formed.

The inclusion of a company in the list of the most sustainable companies in the country by the QualityNet Foundation is the most important distinction in Greece in the field of sustainable transition.

PPA SA, a listed company on the Athens Stock Exchange, manages and operates the port of Piraeus, the largest port in Greece, one of the most integrated ports in Europe in terms of port services.

Activities at the port of Piraeus include cruise, passenger transport, container and car terminal, shipyard, logistics and free zone services.

Major shareholder of PPA S.A. with a percentage of 67% is Cosco Shipping, one of the largest shipping companies in the world.