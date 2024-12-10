Lazaridou (GEK TERNA): Historic opportunity for a greener future

Greece’s new investment landscape was illustrated by Penelope Lazaridou, General Financial Manager of GEK TERNA Group, speaking at the Capital Link conference in New York.

“With a boost from the recent investment grade upgrades, with strong systemic banks and 70 billion euros of EU financing, Greece has a historic opportunity for a brighter and greener future,” Lazaridou noted.

Furthermore, she emphasized that “in the future, Greece’s infrastructure priorities will continue to include transport projects, but they will certainly be more diversified and multidimensional in response to the environmental and climate challenges of our time.”

She stressed that Greece is aligning its infrastructure with the climate change management strategy. Specifically, within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, 6.3 billion euros have been allocated to green transition projects, the most important of which concern:

-Water management projects 2.5 billion, with investments in flood management, irrigation control and modernization, as well as water treatment facilities to ensure sustainable resources for agriculture and households.

-Waste management projects estimated at 2.5 billion, with advanced treatment facilities that aim to reduce dependence on landfills and boost landfill and recycling rates.

-Advanced desalination plants that are also aligned with environmental protection and the promotion of sustainability.

-Upgrade of the Greek railway network that will enhance national connectivity and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of transport.

10 billion projects in GEK TERNA’s portfolio

“GEK TERNA’s portfolio includes projects worth 10 billion euros, which are fully in line with environmental requirements, prioritizing climate-friendly and energy-innovative projects. These initiatives reflect the vision of all of us for a more environmentally sensitive infrastructure agenda, meeting the challenges of climate change and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”