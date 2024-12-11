Nova announces higher revenues and losses in 2023

The telecommunications company Nova presented higher revenues and losses in 2023.

More specifically, total revenues rose by 1.4% to 819.3 million from 807.9 million, while its turnover amounted to 805.7 million, up 2.2%.

Revenue from mobile telephony services represents 41.2% of total revenues, fixed and internet 32.9%, television 8.8%, other telecommunications services revenues 6% and revenues from sales of technology, IT and telecommunications equipment 4.9%.

As noted by the management, the increase in turnover is mainly due to revenue from sales of Information Technology and Telecommunications equipment, which increased by 14.5 million euros or 57.4% to 39.8 million euros in 2023 from 25.3 million in 2022.

Revenue from the ICT projects sector also amounted to 30.6 million euros compared to 5.1 million euros in 2022, recording a significant increase.

The net loss for 2023 amounted to 45.4 million euros compared to a loss of 125 million euros in 2022.

Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization increased by 6% to 251.5 million from 237.2 million euros, due to the increase in turnover and cost savings after the merger of the fixed and mobile companies.

Nova’s total capital expenditures (in mobile, fixed networks and on television to enrich sports content) amounted to 231.4 million in 2023 (excluding capital expenditures for spectrum license acquisitions and renewals) compared to 238.8 million in 2022.

Outstanding loan obligations, mainly to the associated company NewCo United Group Hellas, stood at 201.9 million at the end of 2023 compared to 337.2 million at the end of 2022.