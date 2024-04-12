Stylianidis: Decarbonization of shipping dominates his visit to Oslo

The challenges and opportunities related to decarbonization and the “green transition of shipping” dominated the talks held among Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, Christos Stylianidis, government officials and shipping agencies in Oslo, Norway, from April 9 to April 11.

The two countries have a long tradition in shipping matters and very good cooperation within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Strengthening Greece-Norway cooperation

The main objective of the visit was to strengthen the cooperation between Greece and Norway at the bilateral level and in international organizations, with the aim of acting together as catalysts in the upcoming negotiations both with third countries and between the European Union and the IMO.

Stylianidis met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide and the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Cecilie Myrseth. He also visited the head office of DNV and participated in a round table discussion with the President and members of the Norwegian Shipowners Association as well as the local shipping cluster.

Finally, he visited the port of Oslo where he was informed and exchanged views with members of the local management body.