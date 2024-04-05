OPAP Forward: 2,847 new direct jobs and 23,000 new indirect jobs

The main challenges faced by businesses on the road to growth dominated the discussion between Markos Veremis, Partner of Big Pi Ventures and Member of the Board of Directors of Endeavor Greece, with Kostas Mallios, Corporate Vice President CSD, EUROPE of Applied Materials company, during an event held for the OPAP Forward entrepreneurship program.

More specifically, answers were given to issues related to the concept of diversity and how it can change entrepreneurship in Greece, the need for business extroversion and expansion into new markets, acquisitions and mergers, as well as the importance of quality in customer service.

Its contribution to the Greek economy

OPAP Forward is one of the most important entrepreneurship programs in Greece, which stands by dynamic, small and medium-sized companies that want to grow. A few weeks ago, the program welcomed 13 new companies covering a wide range of industries, in which Greek businesses have a competitive advantage. These are: AgroApps, Archive, Callista, Dadakaridis Salt, Fresh Line, Goumenisses, Ideal Bikes, KYKNOS, Nutree, Prigipo, SKAG, Softweb and Unismack.

The 68 companies that have participated in the program so far have achieved significant results. In particular, with the support of OPAP and the international non-profit organization Endeavor Greece, the companies have managed to create 2,847 new direct jobs, while supporting 23,000 new indirect jobs, through their partnerships at the market. In addition, they have increased their turnover by 470 million euros in total.