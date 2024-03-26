Hotels: 87 investments are changing the map of tourism in Greece

Hotel investments continue unabated in Greece, both in popular tourist resorts and in the two largest urban centers, Athens and Thessaloniki.

New hotels and resorts of Greek and foreign tourism business groups are opening their doors ahead of this year’s summer tourist season and even more are about to operate in the next three years.

“Debut” in 2024

One of the imminent openings is the adults only five-star resort “Zoëtry Halkidiki” in the area of Sani, Chalkidiki, part of the Hyatt Inclusive Collection as well as the upcoming operation of the “Domes Oramma Santorini” of the Domes Resorts Group in Santorini, the “King Jason Zante” of Louis Hotels in Zakynthos and the “Louis Apostolata Island Resort” of the same Group in Cephalonia. The “One&Only Kéa Island” in Kea and the also five-star “Gundari Resort” of the Australian businessman Ricardo Larriera in Folegandros managed by HotelBrain.

In Crete, the first “InterContinental Resort” will open this year in Agios Nikolaos and “Elios Hill” of the MK Hotel Collection on the Heraklion Peninsula.

“Deos” hotel by Myconian Collection is also expected to open its doors in May and a little later “Numo Mykonos”, while “Santo Mine Oia Suites” by Metaxa Hospitality Group is also opening soon in Santorini. In Patmos, the renovated five-star “Patmos Aktis”, a member of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, will open in June as well as the “Andronis Minois” in Paros, the “Pearl Island Chios Hotel & Spa” under the management of Modus Amplio in Chios and Xenia Chios, owned by Avlum SA of the Group Chakos.

The operation of “Domes Maison Corfu” in Corfu is also expected within 2024, as well as the reopening of “Castle Kandia” in Nafplion.

Investments until 2030

In the meantime, more and more hotel investments – foreign and Greek – are being made and are expected to be concluded by 2027 or even until 2030 and even further. According to a report by Travelworks Public Relations, in the next four years more than 60 new hotel projects are expected to be developed in our country, with 40% of them under international brands.