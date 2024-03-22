Marginal decrease in the strength of the Greek merchant fleet in January

The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 0.2% in January 2024 compared with January 2023, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Ιn January 2023, a decrease of 0.5% was recorded compared with January 2022.

The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, fell 4.1% in January 2024 compared with January 2023. In January 2023, it dropped 4.1% compared with January 2022.

The Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet is conducted on a monthly basis. The purpose of the survey is to fully record statistical data on the number and basic characteristics of the Greek merchant ships, thus depicting the evolution over the course of time of the Greek merchant fleet.