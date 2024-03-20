RENCO and TERNA to collaborate for Microsoft’s Data Center

The construction of Microsoft’s first Data Center in the wider area of the Eastern Attica Regional Unit is about to begin, with the collaboration of RENCO and TERNA S.A.

The project

The project concerns an industrial-type facility consisting mainly of mechanical and electrical equipment for storing and processing data in the Cloud and is structured as a main Equipment Building (ATH04 Building) and an Administration Block, accompanied by a number of supporting facilities and infrastructure in the surrounding area, while its design follows LEED (Gold Grade) certification requirements.

The construction part amounts to 100 million euros (including VAT) and provides for the completion of the studies, the construction and the commissioning of the first Microsoft Data Center with a total installed capacity of 19.2MW in Spata. Construction work is set to begin in the near future.

Panagiotopoulos: A great technological investment will become a reality

Referring to the relevant project, the Managing Director of TERNA SA, Christos Panagiotopoulos, stated: “We are particularly happy that our joint venture with RENCO prevailed in such an important tender, for such an important and demanding project. Once again, our ability to distinguish ourselves through competitive processes is proven thanks to the solid know-how, experience and credibility we have built after half a century of TERNA’s activity in the construction sector. We are sure that we will meet Microsoft’s expectations along with the valuable cooperation of RENCO, making a great technological investment a reality.”