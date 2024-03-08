Safe Bulkers: Constant renewal of its fleet

Safe Bulkers continues its fleet renewal program, completing the sale of two of its older vessels.

Specifically, the company listed on the US stock exchange announced the sale of the post-panamax Panayiota K (built in 2010) for 20.45 million US dollars and the panamax Paraskevi 2 (built in 2011) for 20.3 million euros.

The first will be delivered to the new owners next April and the second in July this year. “Following the latest orders and as part of our strategic fleet renewal, we have sold these two vessels amid an improved secondary market environment,” commented the President of the shipping company, Dr. Loukas Barbaris.

According to him, the listed company’s order book currently consists of seven new vessels.

The Safe Bulkers fleet consists of 48 bulk carriers (10 Panamax, 12 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax and 8 Capesize), with a total capacity of 4.8 million dwt and an average age of 9.9 years.