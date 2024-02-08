The success of the AIA paves the way for new listings on the Athens Stock Exchange

The listing of the Athens International Airport (AIA) “Eleftherios Venizelos” is an important development for the Greek economy, the Athens Stock Exchange, but also the company itself, as it sends a positive message about its growth potential.

The Athens International Airport’s listing is the largest of the last 18 years, with its capitalization exceeding 2.4 billion euros. According to stock market analysts, an extraordinary increase in AIA’s shares by the end of the summer is not ruled out as a result of the strong demand.

The CEO of the Athens Stock Exchange, Yiannos Kontopoulos, said that the listing of Athens International Airport on the market was pivotal not only for the company and the stock market but for the Greek economy as well, and sends a message about Greece’s investment dynamism. He added that the listing is the largest in the last 18 years, adding 2.5 billion euros to the market’s capitalization.

On his part, Ioannis Paraschis, CEO of AIA, said the listing on the Athens Stock Exchange was a milestone for the company, adding that the airport will offer high quality services, creating value for shareholders and the Greek economy in general.

Addressing a ceremony for the listing of AIA on the stock market, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said it was a big success both for the company and the Athens Stock Exchange and a historic moment for the country’s course.

He stated that the Greek state will collect 785 million euros from the IPO and underlined that the success of the Athens Airport, along with a series of other privatizations (National Bank, Eurobank, Alpha Bank, Helleniq Energy, Attica Road, etc) reflected investors’ confidence on the Greek economy.