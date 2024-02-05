Interlife Insurance: 13.59% increase in premium production in 2023

Interlife Insurance registered a double-digit increase in 2023, strengthening its position in the insurance market. In particular, the total production of insurance premiums reached 93,821,488 euros, marking an increase of 13.59% compared to 2022.

More specifically, Motor Liability Insurance amounted to 47,344,153 euros (an increase of 8.33% compared to 2022) while the Production of Other Types of Damages amounted to 46,477,335 euros (an increase of 19.51% compared to 2022).

Τhe participation ratio between the registered premiums of the Motor Third Party Liability Insurance and the Other Types of Damages was set at 51%-49% (compared to 53%-47% in the year 2022).

The fleet of insured vehicles on 31/12/2023 reached 441,259 vehicles (up 11.64% compared to 31/12/2022), raising the market share held by the company to 6.51% and securing the fifth position among 44 companies operating in the sector.

“The high performance in the production of insurance premiums recorded by Interlife in 2023 confirms its growth dynamics and consolidates the important position it has in the Greek insurance market,” said the president and managing director of INTERLIFE A.A.E.G.A. Ioannis Pan. Votsaridis.

“I estimate that, by enriching our insurance products, strengthening our human resources and providing full support to our partner network, we will maintain a positive growth rate in 2024,” he added.