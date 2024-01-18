Crete-Attica electricity interconnection seen at the end of the year

The electricity interconnection between Crete-Attica is being implemented faster than similar projects in other EU countries, according to the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO).

Based on the program, the conclusion of the construction works and the start of electrification is seen at the end of this year while the project is expected to be fully operational in the summer of 2025, following the necessary tests..

The IPTO also cited data on the progress of the project and made a comparison with similar projects in other EU countries.

For example, the connection between Montenegro and Italy took over seven years to complete, while the Germany-Norway and United Kingdom-Norway power interconnections, projects using similar technology, required around six years.