AEGEAN: Traffic up 26% to new record high in 2023

ΑΕGEAN said that its business took off in 2023 as the Greek airline offered 18.5 million seats in the year, up 3.1 million or 26% compared with 2022, to set a new all-time record.

More specifically, it offered 11.1 million seats for its international destinations, 2.2 million more than in 2022, adding that its traffic totaled 9.2 million passengers, up 29% compared to the previous year.

Domestic passenger traffic rose 22%, while average flight occupancy rate increased to 83.4% from 79.4% in 2022.

AEGEAN said its network exceeded 180 destinations in 49 countries, adding more than 30 new international destinations in the summer of 2023.

Passenger traffic at the Athens airport totaled 13 million passengers, up 27% from 2022, a new record high. Domestic traffic rose 22% to 5.7 million, while international traffic jumped 32% to 7.2 million passengers. Passenger traffic at the Thessaloniki airport rose 28% in 2023 (international traffic up 33%).