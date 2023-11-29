Papathanasis to ‘Naftemporiki’ conference: We will continue our reform program

Alternate Economy and Finance Minister, Nikos Papathanasis, highlighted the government’s commitment to reforms, as well as the network of tools it is mobilizing to implement it.

“We are a reformist government that wants to create the right conditions for entrepreneurship. It is valuable to create jobs, to reduce unemployment and help young people find work,” he pointed out and added: “We want – by upgrading Greece – to create a pro-investment climate.”

Addressing an economic and business conference organized by ‘Naftemporiki’, he said that “focused on our fiscal work, there is no room to deviate at all. We will stay within our fiscal targets.”

Citing data on the performance of the Greek economy in 2023, which shows growth of 2.4% and a primary surplus of 1.1%, Papathanasis said that Greece is firmly on its feet. He also noted that 50% of the program promised in the pre-election period is included in the 2024 budget. “We are implementing our program, as we have announced it, faithful to our commitments,” he said, adding that the government has very strong financial tools that will support the Greek economy.

“A powerful financial tool, the NSRF 2021-27, is being launched while the Recovery Fund, the CAP program and the National Development Program are underway,” he said, emphasizing that the impact of these tools on the economy is strong.

Papathanasis also stressed the importance of the absorption of resources so that funds flow quickly into the economy. “Today we have achieved 97% absorption,” he said.

The minister also made a special mention of the efforts to fight bureaucracy. “Bureaucracy is a monster, but we have made great strides and we are also moving forward with the digital transition,” he emphasized, among others.