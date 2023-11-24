‘Permanent Price Reduction’ Initiative: 15-20% increase in the turnover of products

Products included in the so-called ‘permanent price reduction’ initiative showed a 15-20% increase in turnover.

It is reminded that the initiative refers to the commitment to reduce prices by at least 5% and for a period of no less than six months.

“Consumers have embraced the initiative,” Development Minister Kostas Skrekas commented.

The minister stressed that the competent authorities carry out constant inspections in the market to verify that offers and discounts are real and to the benefit of the consumer.

Regarding the BlackFriday offers, he said that thousands of products have been priced over the past period, discounts advertised by businesses are checked and, if necessary, fines will be imposed as provided.

“Large fines have been imposed and more will be imposed if needed,” the minister stated, while also referring to the role of the consumer himself in the course of prices.

“Empowering the consumer is important as it helps the market to operate under the rules of fair and equal competition,” he underlined.

He reiterated the usefulness of the eKatanalotis platform for the consumer to compare prices.

In addition to the household basket with 70 basic private label and branded products, 924 products have already joined the initiative for the ‘permanent price reduction’, while businesses can add new products until the end of November.