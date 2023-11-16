The Tax Bureau keeps a watchful eye on deposits, vouchers, electronic wallets and e-banking

As of January 1, 2024, deposits, remittances, movements through e-banking, electronic wallets, vouchers and even coupons will be automatically investigated, as the Tax Office will be immediately informed about the movement of electronic money.

The Independent Public Revenue Authority gave the green light for the activation and operation of the system with which, in the event of violations, it will immediately issue an order to remove the banking and professional confidentiality of the audited.

The system will make use of all the data from the File of Financial Products and Analytical Financial Transactions.

Its aim will be the rapid receipt and processing of data and information relating to audited persons, in a standardized and uniform manner, in order to proceed with the taxable material faster and in a more efficient way, with the ultimate aim of combating tax evasion.