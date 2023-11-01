Twenty-five marine areas extending to 2,712 km2, where wind parks producing at least 12.4 GW can be developed, are included in the National Offshore Wind Park Development Program presented at a special event.

The offshore wind parks are expected to be operational in a ten-year period, opening thousands of jobs. The unveiling of the National Program coincided with the publication of a legislative regulation giving investors the ‘signal’ that the state is ready to proceed with this new source of clean energy.

According to the data presented, floating wind turbines can be installed in the vast majority of the eligible Organized Development Areas included in the Plan. Of these, 10 regions are qualified for the first “wave” of development (until 2030-2032), where parks with a total capacity of approximately 4.9 GW can be developed. Priority is given to floating wind turbines with the investments for their implementation estimated to exceed 6 billion euros. Based on a study prepared by IOBE, the installation of Offshore Wind Farms can lead to an increase of the GDP by up to 1.9 billion euros per year on average in the period 2024-2050 and higher state revenues by up to 440 million euros per year. It can also contribute significantly to boosting employment, supporting up to 44,400 jobs per year.

The eligible areas for the medium-term development phase (up to 2030-2032) are in the following zones: