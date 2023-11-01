New ship in the Attica Group fleet

Attica Group announced the acquisition of a new ship and its registration in the Greek registry.

The HIGHSPEED 3 (ex-BORAQ) was acquired through a public auction held in Algeciras, Spain, by the 100% subsidiary of Attica Group, HELLENIC SEAWAYS (“HSW”), for a total amount of 2.41 million euros.

The vessel, which was constructed in 2000 at Austal shipyard in Australia for HSW, bearing the name HIGHSPEED 3, has maximum speed of 34 knots, draft of 2.6 meters, overall length of 72 meters and width of 17.5 meters.

“In the next period, HIGHSPEED 3 will undergo renovation and upgrade works of its engineering and hospitality facilities to the high operational quality standards of Attica Group; upon completion it will be added to Attica Group’s lines,” according to a company’s statement.