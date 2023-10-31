Ambassador Xiao Juncheng: More Chinese investors after the Chinese investment grade in Greece

The recent upgrade of Greece’s credit rating to investment grade by two Chinese rating agencies will lead to more Chinese investors coming to Greece, Chinese Ambassador Xiao Juncheng said during his welcome speech at the Hellenic-Chinese Dialogue for the initiative ” One Belt, One Road”, organized in Athens by the China Media Group.

Xiao Juncheng pointed out that “in 2022, the production of energy from renewable sources in Greece exceeded 50% of the energy mix for the first time. The Greek government aims to increase this percentage to 80% by 2030. Chinese companies wish to contribute to this project. China will promote international cooperation in scientific and technological innovation. Our country wishes to cooperate with Greece to jointly establish research laboratories, among others, in the fields of agriculture, food safety and the use of laser technology for the protection of cultural goods.”

Over 800 million people in China’s middle class in the next 10 years

“China is about to create the Alliance of Silk Road Cities for Tourism and looks forward to the participation of Greece. China’s middle-income class has reached 400 million people and is expected to exceed 800 million within the next 10 years, offering huge market potential. China will continue to jointly implement the “China-Greece Tourism Joint Action Plan” with Greece and attract more and more Chinese tourists to visit Greece,” he said.

In addition, he said that “if the two sides support the construction of an economic and commercial cooperation park in Piraeus, it will essentially boost the development of Greek manufacturing.”

“China did not remain a spectator in Greece’s struggle to overcome the debt crisis”

The greeting of the Chinese ambassador to Greece began by pointing out that the Chinese civilization, with its long and rich history, and the ancient Greek civilization, with its enormous influence, had contacts through the ancient Silk Road 2,000 years ago. “Today, the cooperation to jointly build the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative closely unites our two ancient civilizations once again. We are proud that the first decade of the Initiative brought Greece back stronger. China did not remain a spectator in Greece’s struggle to overcome the debt crisis – instead it supported and contributed to this effort. Despite the great changes, unprecedented in our century, we maintain our optimism as our countries strengthen their mutual learning and exchanges and become fellow travelers and pioneers who illuminate the future with the wisdom of their ancient civilizations,” Xiao Juncheng underlined.

The Chinese ambassador said that during the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to China, the China Central Radio and Television Station will also sign an agreement with the Greek Ministry of Culture. “Exchanges and mutual learning are a basic condition for the development of cultures, as well as an important foundation for building a universal community with a common future,” he added.