Piraeus Bank announces new voluntary redudancy scheme

Piraeus Bank announced a new voluntary exit scheme, offering compensation of up to 180,000 euros or 220,000 euros for a sabbatical leave option.

The program is focusing on the bank employees and it is designed to offer the maximum benefit for the workers and their families. It is expected to be completed on November 3 and applications filed by October 27 will be offered an extra bonus.

Piraeus Bank implements a wide programme of corporate transformation including a new operating model, cost restructuring and adopting new technologies.