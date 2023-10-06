New deals for capesize vessels; the leading role of the Greeks

Interest in capesize vessels is particularly strong this year, with Greek shipowners playing a leading role.

In the nine months of 2023, a total of 97 capes changed hands, 33 of which ended up in Greek shipping companies, according to data shared with “Naftemporiki” by Einar Straume, shipping Cleaves Shipbroking sales department.

In the corresponding period of 2022, a total of 47 ships changed hands, with the Greeks buying 17 of them.

In other words, overall deals increased this year by 106.38% year-on-year, while the Greek markets saw an annual growth of 94.12%.

The sales so far are considerably more than those recorded in 2022, when a total of 66 ships were sold (25 to Greeks).

Greek shipowners have recently signed many agreements. A keen buyer is the Danaos Corporation of Yiannis Koustas. The company listed on the US stock exchange acquired the 7th cape of its fleet. This is the East Trader (175,886 dwt capacity and built in 2009). Another vessel West Trader was recently purchased for around 18-19 million dollars. Its fleet currently includes 68 containerships and seven bulk carriers, while it builds another 10 ships, with a capacity of 74,914 TEUs.

Alberta Shipmanagement has reportedly purchased the Am Gijon (capacity 178,462 dwt and built in 2011), for approximately 26 million dollars. Its fleet currently includes 18 ships, 11 of which are tankers and seven bulkers, while the company is “running” a shipbuilding program for four more ships.

Brave Maritime of the Vafias family spent about 24 million dollars for the Suigo (capacity 174,802 dwt and built in 2011). This was the 10th cape to join the company’s fleet in the last 11 months. The fleet of the Vafias shipping group consists of 92 ships, of which 42 are gas carriers, 25 tankers and 25 bulk carriers.

Cape Contamines (capacity 180,922 dwt and built in 2016) reportedly ended up with a Greek shipowner, without the identity of the buyer yet being known. The price has reportedly reached 41 million dollars.