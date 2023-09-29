Plevrakis (HEC) at “N” conference: Greece and China know how to communicate

“As we move forward with the green transition, ports will play a very important role. Ships are the backbone of global trade and ports are a defining factor. They need capital, human resources, synergies and partnerships,” according to Georgios Plevrakis, managing director of the Hellenic Environmental Center (HEC).

Plevrakis addressed the Greek-Chinese conference “Wind in the Sails”, organized by Naftemporiki and CGTN.

Referring to China’s role, he noted that “it has been the warehouse of construction for decades and this has an impact on the environment. We undertake to offer services in terms of environmental protection.”

“That’s why it was very clear to get involved in an influential way and to become leaders on the world stage,” he added.

He also emphasized that HEC has developed a very good relationship with the port of Piraeus and expressed his gratitude to the port administration for the cooperation, which also brought record performance in 2022.